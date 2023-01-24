Almost two years ago, Daft Punk announced they were officially breaking up in a truly bombastic fashion. Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, apart from their work in the iconic duo, have both offered their services as paramount producers and musicians in other fashions in the past.

Now, two years hence, Bangalter is releasing his first solo orchestral work, Mythologies. It is his first independent orchestral work, initially commissioned by the choreographer Angelin Preljocaj for the ballet of the same name and premiered by the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine under the direction of Romain Dumas.

His last traditional solo album, Outrage, came out in 2003, between the releases of Discovery and Human After All with Guy-Manuel.

According to the press release —

“The form, the stakes and the creative process involved in Mythologies are all radically different and represent a new stage in Bangalter’s development over the last thirty years of writing, composing and performing music, during which time he has explored the world of technology and the relationship between humankind and machines in his seminal work with Daft Punk. This score does not draw on the resources of electronic music but instead involves the large-scale traditional force of a symphony and, as such, it embraces the history of orchestral ballet music in a gesture that is both personal and collaborative.”

Pre-order and learn more here: https://w.lnk.to/mythologies. Mythologies is out April 7.

Tracklist :

I. Premiers Mouvements

II. Le Catch

III. Thalestris

IV. Les Gémeaux I

V. Les Amazones

VI. L’Arrivée d’Alexandre

VII. Treize Nuits

VIII. Danae

IX. Zeus

X. L’Accouchement

XI. Les Gorgones

XII. Renaissances

XIII. Le Minotaure

XIV. Eden

XV. Arès

XVI. Aphrodite

XVII. Les Naïades

XVIII. Pas de Deux

XIX. Circonvolutions

XX. Les Gémeaux II

XXI. Icare

XXII. Danse Funèbre

XXIII. La Guerre