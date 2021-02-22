As long as I can remember, no matter who was headlining what festival or whichever artist had the top hit on the Billboard Dance/Electronic charts, it was always, “Yeah, but Daft Punk.” Now, the duo, Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, have officially broken up.

It’s been four years since their last public appearance together, when they accompanied The Weeknd on stage for a live performance of “I Feel It Coming.” In a new video on YouTube entitled “Epilogue,” the two walk in a desert as Thomas gradually walks slower, allowing Guy Manuel to gain some distance ahead. Eventually, Guy notices and walks back, as Thomas takes off his Daft Punk jacket, revealing a switch of some kind on his back — an off-switch.

A 59-second countdown begins. Thomas walks away, and then dramatically explodes. Multiple times. From different camera angles.

“Touch” from their 2013 album Random Access Memories plays as “1993-2021” appears on screen.

Their breakup has been confirmed by their longtime publicist.