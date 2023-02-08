Last year, Flume found an old laptop from his 2012 era with songs he thought he’d lost — he spent some time and recovered what he could and ended up releasing a couple tracks. He later teased fans on Twitter, “There’s more.”
This morning, he officially released Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan, a 10-track mixtape of songs remastered and released from the vault dating 2012-2020, including collaborations with Injury Reserve, Isabella Manfredi, and Panda Bear.
In true Flume fashion, the track titles reflect the rawness of the production and almost tongue-in-cheek, “Yeah, I’m releasing songs that are years old, you’re still gonna listen to them aren’t you? Yeahhhh, you are”-ness.
In addition. Flume has announced a 10 Years Of Flume headline show in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum, supported by Chet Faker and KUČKA. Sign up for pre-sale here.
Ten years since my first record came out, since then I’ve wrote a lot music, not all of it came out
Here’s the some of them, titled:
Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan
