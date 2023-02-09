The globally renowned EXIT Festival in Serbia will celebrate 50 years of hip-hop at this year’s event with the globally influential Wu-Tang Clan set to headline alongside Alesso, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Chase & Status, Claptone, Sofi Tukker and more announced. It all goes down at the beautiful 17th-century Petrovaradin Fortress from July 6-9. All these names come on top of the likes of artists already announced: The Prodigy, Skrillex, Viagra Boys, Keinemusik, CamelPhat, Indira Paganotto, Hot Since 82, and Vintage Culture. Get your ticket at EXIT Festival’s website, starting from 87€ for regular and 300€ for VIP GOLD.

The iconic Petrovaradin Fortress is widely considered one of the best festival venues in the world. It is a venue unlike any other and each year EXIT Festival pulls out all of the production stops. This year the line-up is bigger than ever with a rich hip-hop offering as well as some of the electric dance world’s biggest names.

The gods of rap, as the legendary Wu-Tang Clan are known, will headline a grand celebration of 50 years of hip-hop at the EXIT Festival! Their debut release “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” is considered one of the most influential albums ever, which is why this record will celebrate its 30th birthday in Novi Sad.

“We are so proud that Wu-Tang Clan, the biggest rap group of all time and The Prodigy, who defined the electro-punk genre, are part of this year’s EXIT Festival lineup. Along with Skrillex, Keinemusic, CamelPhat, Indira Paganotto, and many more surprises yet to come, EXIT Festival will be one of the main festival hotspots this summer,” says EXIT Festival founder and CEO Dušan Kovačević.

