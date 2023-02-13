Jungle Dreaming Festival (March 17-19, 2023) is a brand new, intimate music festival launching near Jacó, Costa Rica. Jungle Dreaming invites all music lovers to gather in the Central American jungle this spring for a one-of-a-kind showcase of art, talent & nature. Here attendees will be treated to an affordable showcase of artistic diversity and inclusive community that harkens back to the origin of these live music gatherings.

Focused around community and affordability, tickets begin at only $150 plus fees, with onsite camping available for $40.

Launched this past December, the phase one lineup was led by renowned tastemaker and producer, An-Ten-Nae, an essential figure on the U.S. west coast electronic scene. Last month, Jungle Dreaming shared a stacked new lineup phase headlined by The Glitch Mob, including individual sets by eDIT and Ooah. Additionally, the second wave lineup announcement welcomes grassroots favorite Mystic Grizzly, OG selector Stylust, CloZee’s Odyzey label alumni Orenda and Comisar, and global bass producer, David Starfire, who BBC Radio named “one of the most brilliant world-fusion producers of our time.”

The festival also features a local Costa Rican crew that includes DJ Felo, Konrad OP8, María Wabe, Selecta Josh, Pulsivo, Mamanacha, Flora + Fauna, Bosque Sound, JLeon, Jawara and the La Aldea familia.

100% of the net profit will be donated to two environmentally focused non-profits in Costa Rica, Asociación ANAI and Jacó Impact with gratitude and respect for their tireless work. The all ages, everyone welcome festival also features youth workshops, activities and performances as well – 16 and under are free entry.

