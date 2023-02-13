Two days ago, Skrillex officially announced the release date of one of his two albums this year, Quest For Fire. Due out this Friday, February 17, QFF contains collaborations with Pete Wents, Porter Robinson, Joker, Pete Wentz, Missy Elliott & Mr. Oizo, and more.

However, last week, for the first week of the year since he dropped “Rumble,” there was no new track. So, ahead of the QFF album release this Friday, he’s dropped the next single for DGTC this morning, “Don’t Get Too Close” with Bibi Bourelly (who also features on “Still Here (With The Ones That I Came With),” the collaboration with Porter Robinson on QFF). This is highly likely to be the title track off the album.

The new song is incredibly whimsical, with spoken word singing from both Bibi as well as one of the first vocal performances from Sonny himself since he released “Surrender” with From First To Last in 2017. If you remember “Raconte-Moi Une Histoire” from M83’s seminal album Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming, same vibe.

Photo via Marilyn Hue