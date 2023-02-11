The first of two Skrillex albums in 2023, QUEST FOR FIRE, is officially out next week, February 17.

The tracklist will include recently released singles like “Rumble,” “Leave Me Like This,” and “Xena,” as well as earlier singles like “Supersonic,” “Butterflies,” and “Too Bizarre.” In addition, it will feature collaborations with Joker, Pete Wentz, Missy Elliott & Mr. Oizo, and also Porter Robinson.

Check out the official announcement below. Pre-save the album here.

🔥QUEST FOR FIRE🔥 – new album out 2/17. You can hear tracks from QFF in my basement set live on YouTube now https://t.co/BpgPl3hTy8 pic.twitter.com/4TkzoUyiuV — Skrillex (@Skrillex) February 11, 2023

Listen to the Basement Set here.

Photo via Marilyn Hue