Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Burning Man announces new tiered ticketing system
Dubstep trailblazer Hamdi announces Abomination Club Tour
Ultra Miami shares final phase 3 lineup

Dubstep trailblazer Hamdi announces Abomination Club Tour

February 13, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Hamdi / Facebook

Hamdi is making waves yet again! This time, the UK Dubstep phenom has announced he’ll be embarking on a new touring venture starting in April.

He shared the information on his Instagram page with great excitement. He revealed;  “An Intimate Clubs Only Tour is happeninggg! 🤯🤯 Coming back to my favourite type of clubs for a whole tour!”

Hamdi mentioned that he’s been wanting to do this for a while, as he’s been creating a lot of club music lately;been wanting to do a run of purely intimate venues with sick sound for a while and I’ve been making a lott of club focused music recently so now felt like the perfect time! See you in the dance – it’s gonna be an abomination!

Advertisement

The tour begins in Toronto, Canada on 4 April, and will continue in Montreal on 5 April. He will the head to the US, and continue the tour in Denver, Colorado on April 11th, and will make stops in Washington DC, Atlanta and New York. For the full list of dates, and to secure your spot click HERE 

Each instalment will have a limited capacity of 400 – 600 patrons, and promises to be a bass music feast for those who are lucky enough to attend!

Follow Hamdi:

SpotifyXInstagramTikTok

February 13, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Burning Man announces new tiered ticketing system

February 13, 2025
Next Post

Ultra Miami shares final phase 3 lineup

February 13, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You