Dubstep trailblazer Hamdi announces Abomination Club Tour

Hamdi is making waves yet again! This time, the UK Dubstep phenom has announced he’ll be embarking on a new touring venture starting in April.

He shared the information on his Instagram page with great excitement. He revealed; “An Intimate Clubs Only Tour is happeninggg! 🤯🤯 Coming back to my favourite type of clubs for a whole tour!”

Hamdi mentioned that he’s been wanting to do this for a while, as he’s been creating a lot of club music lately; “been wanting to do a run of purely intimate venues with sick sound for a while and I’ve been making a lott of club focused music recently so now felt like the perfect time! See you in the dance – it’s gonna be an abomination!”

The tour begins in Toronto, Canada on 4 April, and will continue in Montreal on 5 April. He will the head to the US, and continue the tour in Denver, Colorado on April 11th, and will make stops in Washington DC, Atlanta and New York. For the full list of dates, and to secure your spot click HERE

Each instalment will have a limited capacity of 400 – 600 patrons, and promises to be a bass music feast for those who are lucky enough to attend!

