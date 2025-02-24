Lagos In Paris flawlessly merge traditional African soundscapes with electronica in new single ‘Mali Spirit’

West African producer and performer collective Lagos In Paris unveiled their spectacular single ‘Mali Spirit’ on 21 February.

The alternative electronic trio are renowned for their DIY spirit and nomadic nature. Through their groundbreaking music and performances they merge techno, house, amapiano and afrobeats into a succinct and breathtaking left-field offering. ‘Mali Spirit’ exhibits this sentiment perfectly, as it seamlessly connects the dots between traditional West African soundscapes with an enthralling contemporary edge.

The rousing single features Mandingo guitars, bellowing basslines and transcendental vocal loops. ‘Mali Spirit’ also celebrates the West African traditional dance, the Bolo Super, which is an 18th century dance from the Kroumen tribe in the Ivory Coast and Liberia. The accompanying music video is a stunning ode to the Bolo Super, and illustrates the essence and energy of the dance in a striking manner.

Stream ‘Mali Spirit’ below:

In their remarkable career, Lagos In Paris have collaborated with the likes of Sidiki Diabaté, Aya Nakamura, Runtown and Mayra Andrade, while they’ve also performed and recorded all over the globe including Germany, Senegal, France, South Africa and Guinea. Their creative offerings are deeply personal, and shaped by their travels and experiences. Their signature sound, which they’ve dubbed as ‘Afraw’ Electronic Music, submerges the listener into their distinct universe where storytelling is at the core.

The enigmatic trio are gearing up for the release of their debut EP, which is set for release in September this year. If ‘Mali Spirit’ is anything to go by, their EP is going to be as revolutionary as the single itself.

Watch the video below:

Follow Lagos In Paris:

Spotify – Instagram – YouTube – TikTok