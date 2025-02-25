NGHTMRE announces new single dropping this week with A$AP Ferg

Bass DJ and producer NGHTMRE shared on social media that he’s dropping a new single off his forthcoming Sophomore album this week!

Based on the caption and post photograph, it looks like he’ll be reuniting with Asap Ferg on the highly anticipated single. On Instagram he shared; “WE ARE BACK @asapferg, @nghtmre. Debut single off my sophomore album dropping this week 🔥”

NGHTMRE collaborated with A$AP Ferg on the 2019 hard trap single ‘REDLIGHT’ which was released on Ultra Music. The music video alone, has over 2 million views, while the track has amassed over 34 million streams on Spotify.

Stream ‘REDLIGHT’ below:

NGHTMRE rose to fame after Skrillex premiered his unreleased single ‘Street’ at Ultra Music Festival, and that same year he had his first major festival performance at EDC Las Vegas. He’s also worked with the likes of ZHU, The Chainsmokers and Dillon Francis to name a few.

NGHTMRE has a bunch of upcoming tour dates in the US, which kick off from 28 February in New Orleans. For the full list of tour dates and to secure your tickets, click HERE

Follow NGHTMRE:

Website – Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – X