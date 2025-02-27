Dark Mode Light Mode
LATROIT HOUSE ENSEMBLE to perform at LA Wildfire Benefit Concert 
Bonnaroo drops Infinity Stage lineup with Levity, Of The Trees and more!
Oliver Schories expertly reimagines KARMACODA’s ‘Deja Vu’ into a melodic house masterpiece [PREMIERE]

Bonnaroo drops Infinity Stage lineup with Levity, Of The Trees and more!

February 27, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Bonnaroo / Facebook

Premium music and arts festival Bonnaroo unveiled the full lineup for the launch of their epic Infinity Stage!

The festival takes place from 12 – 15 June on the 700 acre Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee. This year, the festival is set to debut its illustrious Infinity Stage which is the world’s largest 360° spatial audio experience. 

Artists who will be headlining the stage include Of The Trees b2b Tape B, Blacklizt (ZHU’s techno moniker) and Levity. The introduction of this stage promises to elevate the experience for festival-goers and makes it a truly one of a kind musical adventure. 

Other notable acts that will be performing on the other stages include John Summit, Green Velvet, Crankdat and RL Grime. Grab your tickets while they’re still available HERE

Bonnaroo Infinity Stage Lineup / Bonnaroo Facebook

Follow Bonnaroo:

WebsiteInstagramFacebook TikTokSpotify 

February 27, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

