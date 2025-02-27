Oliver Schories expertly reimagines KARMACODA’s ‘Deja Vu’ into a melodic house masterpiece [PREMIERE]

The name Oliver Schories carries a hefty and esteemed weight. The Hamburg-native has produced a breathtaking remix of KARMACODA‘s powerful single ‘Deja Vu’, which officially drops tomorrow, 28 February via Sola Musa Music. Oliver is revered for his trademark take on electronic music, where he weaves in luxurious, soothing textures with an innovative, forward-leaning edge, and his rendition of ‘DeJa Vu’ further proves this.

Having received support from the likes of Mixmag, Magnetic Magazine and Decoded Magazine to name just a few, Oliver has also amassed a mighty 140 million streams across platforms in his nearly 15 year career. With releases on pioneering labels such as Katermukke, Klassik Schallplatten and Diynamic, Oliver has crafted a dynamic and expansive career through remaining authentic and intentional.

KARMACODA are the legendary San Fracsican trio who have been changing lives with their evocative music for over two decades. Made up of sensational vocalist Jessica Ford, producer Brett Crockett and multi-instrumentalist Eric Matsuno, their sound draws inspiration from electronica, trip-hop and dream pop. They’ve also received acclaim from the likes of CLASH Magazine, Earmilk and Wonderland Mag.

The original single ‘Deja Vu’ comes from KARMACODA’s LP Lessons In Time released in 2022. Oliver’s rendition of the track twists and turns the original into an ethereal, dream-like offering which elevates the composition and emotional resonance of the original through the use of ingenious vocal chops, heaving synths and his signature immersive melodic house soundscape.

Oliver shared: “The remix of ‘Deja Vu’ was inspired by the deep and emotive atmosphere of the original track. I wanted to enhance its hypnotic vibe while adding my own signature touch, blending driving rhythms with atmospheric textures to create a fresh perspective.”

