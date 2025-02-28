Creamfields unleashes colossal lineup featuring Jamie Jones, Martin Garrix, Argy & more!

Creamfields dropped a gargantuan lineup for the 2025 festival featuring Argy, Basswell, Camelphat and hundreds more!

In just 174 days, the 2025 installment of Creamfields will take place in the North West of England at Daresbury, Cheshire. Happening over the bank holiday weekend from Thursday, 21 August until Sunday, 24 August, the lineup is looking particularly tasty, with over 300 artists set to play.

Creamfields shared the lineup yesterday on social media, and fans are buzzing with the announcement of headliners Anyma, Vintage Culture, David Guetta as well as Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike taking to the stage this year.

There are numerous ticketing options available which range from $240 – $390, with multiple packages and payment plans available. Get your tickets HERE

Follow Creamfields:

Website – Instagram – Facebook – X