Oliver Schories expertly reimagines KARMACODA’s ‘Deja Vu’ into a melodic house masterpiece [PREMIERE]
Creamfields unleashes colossal lineup featuring Jamie Jones, Martin Garrix, Argy & more!
Mystifying duo LMNT 115 drop heartening single ‘Holding On To Us’ featuring Brando

Creamfields unleashes colossal lineup featuring Jamie Jones, Martin Garrix, Argy & more!

February 28, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Image credit: Creamfields Facebook

Creamfields dropped a gargantuan lineup for the 2025 festival featuring Argy, Basswell, Camelphat and hundreds more!

In just 174 days, the 2025 installment of Creamfields will take place in the North West of England at Daresbury, Cheshire. Happening over the bank holiday weekend from Thursday, 21 August until Sunday, 24 August, the lineup is looking particularly tasty, with over 300 artists set to play. 

Creamfields shared the lineup yesterday on social media, and fans are buzzing with the announcement of headliners Anyma, Vintage Culture, David Guetta as well as Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike taking to the stage this year.

Advertisement

There are numerous ticketing options available which range from $240$390, with multiple packages and payment plans available. Get your tickets HERE

Creamfields Lineup / Creamfields Facebook

Follow Creamfields:

WebsiteInstagram FacebookX

 

