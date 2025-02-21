NXSTY unleashes astronomical hard trap single ‘Real Bad Man’

Vancouver-based virtuoso NXSTY dropped his latest heavyweight offering ‘Real Bad Man’, on 21 February via the Boom Records imprint.

Well-known within the trap, bass and house arena’s, NXSTY has been producing since 14-years-old, and holds an impressive catalogue which has amassed over 500 million streams across platforms. His sound is a concoction of hip hop, hard trap and dubstep, all interwoven with raging energy and an infectious grit.

NXSTY has a powerful reputation for decimating boundaries, and he exhibits this wholeheartedly with ‘Real Bad Man’. The single showcases his profound evolution as a producer, and catapults him to the forefront of the bass music scene, making him one to keep a close eye on.

The single is absolutely ravenous, with its earth-shattering bassline, colossal synths and brutish beat. ‘Real Bad Man’ will set club and festival dancefloors into a ferocious head-banging frenzy, and it’s almost hard to believe that it’s just a teaser of what’s to come.

Over the course of his career, NXSTY has worked with the likes of UNKWN, Bailo and Holly. He’s also gearing up for the release of the single ‘TEAR IT DOWN’ with HEKLER, which is set to drop on 28 March on Disciple.

