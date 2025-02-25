Zusha discuss making uplifting music, their favourite part of the creative process & more [Interview]

We caught up with folk/soul duo Zusha who craft emotionally resonant music, fuelled with messages of hope, connection and love. Their profoundly deep spiritual connection, and desire to uplift their audience is what drives them. Zusha’s music is a refined concoction of rock, soul, funk, reggae and EDM packaged with soulful vocals and sublime instrumental arrangements.

The duo, which consists of vocalist Shlomo Gaisin and producer Zach Goldschmiedt, recently released their afro house track ‘Needed You’ which went viral on TikTok and Instagram, with fans creating their own covers and remixers of the single. The pair are also gearing up to perform at the Music Hall of Williamsburg on 27 March in Brooklyn, New York. In our interview with Zusha they share their thoughts on the success of ‘Needed You’, showcasing their new sound at Music Hall of Williamsburg and what else they have in the pipeline for 2025.

Hey Zusha, welcome to YourEDM!

Thanks for having us! We’re excited to be here.

Could you tell us what is your earliest musical memory?

Shlomo: sitting around the shabbat table singing songs with my family and coming up with interesting new harmonies with my brothers.

Zach: Picking up an old guitar we had lying around the house with only two strings on it and writing a little melody. It wasn’t much to work with but something about sitting there plucking a couple of strings got me into this flow state and then I was hooked.

Together: Music has always felt like a deep, spiritual language to us.

When you compose and produce tracks, do you make music for yourself or do you make it with others in mind?

It’s a balance. We write from the soul, from what moves us, but we’re always conscious that music is a shared experience. Our goal is to create something that resonates not just with us but with anyone listening—something that lifts people up and brings them closer to themselves, each other, and the Infinite.

What is your favorite part of the creative/production process?

The moment when a song takes on a life of its own—when an idea becomes something real, something that breathes and carries emotion. Whether it’s an improvised simple melody or a fully produced track, there’s a magic in seeing it unfold.

Congratulations on the release of your single ‘Needed You’ which went viral on Instagram and TikTok! When creating the track, did you anticipate it would receive this much attention and love?

Thank you! Honestly, we never know what will resonate with people, but we just put our hearts into it. This song felt personal yet universal, so seeing people connect with it so deeply is a beautiful and humbling experience.

You’re set to perform at the Music Hall of Williamsburg on 27 March. How are you going about preparing for the show? Do you have any surprises in store for your fans?

We’re really excited for this one! It’s our first real live experience showcasing our new sound! Preparing for a show is about getting into the right headspace—rehearsing, yes, but also making sure we’re fully present and open to whatever energy the night brings. And as for surprises… let’s just say we always try to bring something fresh to each performance.

How do you separate yourself from other artists and producers right now?

We don’t really think about it in terms of separation—it’s more about authenticity. We’re just being ourselves, making the music that feels true to us, blending old and new, tradition and innovation. Our sound is rooted in our Jewish heritage, but we draw from so many influences beyond that. We hope that authenticity is what makes us stand out.

Which piece of hardware or software would you consider the most essential in your setup, and that you would be a little lost without?

Our voices, first and foremost. But beyond that, a good mic and a solid DAW (Ableton, Logic) help us bring those voices to life in a way that feels organic and textured.

Which is the one piece of software or hardware you’re still looking to add to your collection?

We’re always on the lookout for unique instruments or effects that can bring new layers to our sound—maybe the new Op1 or some rare percussion from a far-off place.

What’s the weirdest or most amazing reaction you’ve had to your music?

We’ve had people tell us that our music helped them through incredibly tough times, that it gave them a sense of hope or connection when they needed it most. Those moments are what it’s all about. People have told us that our music has given them new hope in life. That’s beyond anything we could ever plan.

What inspires you outside of music?

The world, the people we meet, our traditions, nature, deep conversations, the ups and downs of life itself. But most of our families. We both met in college and now we’re both married with kids so that has definitely plays a big part of our musical journey.

What have you got in the pipeline for the near future?

More music, more shows, more ways to connect with people. We’re working on new material and exploring fresh sounds, always evolving. And of course, we’re looking forward to seeing everyone at our upcoming performances—there’s nothing like sharing this journey with our fans.

