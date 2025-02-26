LATROIT HOUSE ENSEMBLE to perform at LA Wildfire Benefit Concert 

Grammy Award winning producer and composer LATROIT and KCRW Music Director Jason Bentley present House Classics Live, a fundraiser concert for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank which directly assists those affected by the LA Wildfires.

Taking place on Saturday, 1 March from 8pm – 12am at the Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles, this groundbreaking concert is open to all ages and will feature special guests Luciana and Victoria Rawlins, with a few surprise guest appearances in the pipeline too.

The sensational 14-piece LATROIT HOUSE ENSEMBLE are set to perform their breathtaking House Music Classics production live. This follows their previously sold-out KCRW Summer Nights concert, in which the band reinterpreted generation-defining tracks through merging classic grooves with a contemporary twist.

Aside from the musical extravaganza, an exclusive auction will also take place where proceeds will go directly to the LA Food Bank which provides meals and day to day supplies to those affected by the wildfires. So far, the campaign has raised $8,300 ahead of the concert.

Tickets are on sale at $25, to secure yours click here or you can get tickets at the door. For more information you can visit the concert’s official website.

