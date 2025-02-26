Annie Lennox, Kate Bush, The Clash & more featured on silent album in protest of AI

The time of reckoning has arrived, as the UK government plans on allowing AI organizations to use copyright-protected music without the artist’s consent.

Artists all over the globe are defiantly resisting this policy, and one incredible act of protest saw over 1000 musicians unite on a silent album as an act of solidarity and resistance. Released on Virgin Music yesterday and available on streaming platforms, the album which is titled Is This What We Want?, features the likes of Kate Bush and Annie Lennox. The album includes no music at all, and instead features recordings of empty music studios and performance spaces.

In essence, if the UK government goes ahead with this policy, artists’ entire discographies could be exploited by AI without any retribution, credit or compensation. For artists who have devoted their entire lives to their music and craft, this is absolutely devastating, with the long-term impact being cataclysmic for the music and arts industries.

The album’s tracklist holds a powerful message as it spells out; “The British Government Must Not Legalise Music Theft to Benefit AI Companies.” Other artists involved with the project include Billy Ocean, The Clash and Hans Zimmer who have each been credited as co-writers. Additionally, all profits from the album will go to the charity organisation Help Musicians.

The plan looks like an attempt by the UK government to try and take the lead in the global AI technology race, with China and the US at the forefront right now. Unfortunately, existing copyright laws don’t have the capacity to handle ownership issues if the music is made by AI and not humans. Last month, Spotify was under fire yet again as a report by Harpers Magazine found that it was using AI to populate key playlists, to increase its profit margin. Most, if not all of these tracks are indistinguishable from music made by humans, which makes the matter increasingly concerning.