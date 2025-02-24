Monegros Desert Festival unveils stellar lineup with Shy FX, PENDULUM, Richie Hawtin & More!

Monegros Desert Festival returns this July, and has dropped a mouth-watering lineup! Taking place in Fraga, Spain on 26 July, the infamous desert location is just 2 hours, 30 mins away from the Barcelona City Centre.

This year’s lineup features the incomparable PENDULUM, techno titan Nico Moreno, drum and bass luminary Shy FX, the one and only Boris Brejcha, as well as powerhouse DJ SPFDJ and many more. The 22 hour electronic music extravaganza will not feature any camping, however there are nearby accommodation options for those who would like to rest.

Doors open on Saturday, 26 July at 2pm and close on Sunday, 27 July at 12:00pm. With over 50 000 people expected to attend, this year’s installment promises to break new ground for the pioneering festival! Secure your tickets HERE

