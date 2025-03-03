Anyma drops unreleased remix of Dom Dolla’s ‘Dreamin’ 

In typical Anyma fashion, he dropped an exclusive, unreleased remix of Dom Dolla’s single ‘Dreamin’ featuring Daya, during his The End Of Genesys show at the Sphere this past weekend.

Dom Dolla excitedly shared the news in a video on his Instagram, where the Australian DJ and producer is seen at the Sphere recording Anyma performing the remix live.

The original track is vibrant, uplifting and dynamic. It was released on 7 February, and is accompanied by a spectacular music video where the cinematography and storyline shine brightly.

Watch the video below:

It’s unclear whether or not the remix will be officially released, but keep an eye out on Dom Dolla and Anyma’s socials for the latest updates!

Follow Anyma:

Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – X

Follow Dom Dolla:

Website – Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – X