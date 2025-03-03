Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
REZZ announces collaboration with Anyma on X
Anyma drops unreleased remix of Dom Dolla’s ‘Dreamin’ 
Watch Armin van Buuren and Maddix’s Face-to-Face set from A State of Trance Festival 2025

Anyma drops unreleased remix of Dom Dolla’s ‘Dreamin’ 

March 3, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Dom Dolla / Dom Dolla Facebook

In typical Anyma fashion, he dropped an exclusive, unreleased remix of Dom Dolla’s single ‘Dreamin’ featuring Daya, during his The End Of Genesys show at the Sphere this past weekend. 

Dom Dolla excitedly shared the news in a video on his Instagram, where the Australian DJ and producer is seen at the Sphere recording Anyma performing the remix live. 

The original track is vibrant, uplifting and dynamic. It was released on 7 February, and is accompanied by a spectacular music video where the cinematography and storyline shine brightly.

Advertisement

Watch the video below:

 

It’s unclear whether or not the remix will be officially released, but keep an eye out on Dom Dolla and Anyma’s socials for the latest updates! 

Follow Anyma:

Spotify Instagram Facebook X

Follow Dom Dolla:

WebsiteSpotifyInstagramFacebookX

March 3, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

REZZ announces collaboration with Anyma on X

February 28, 2025
Next Post

Watch Armin van Buuren and Maddix’s Face-to-Face set from A State of Trance Festival 2025

March 3, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You