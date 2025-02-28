REZZ announces collaboration with Anyma on X

Yesterday, Anyma debuted an epic collaboration with dark techno powerhouse REZZ at his otherworldly The End Of Genesys show at The Sphere last night.

REZZ shared the news on her X account, with her excitement and anticipation about the track extremely palpable! REZZ said “Anyma is debuting a brand new REZZ X ANYMA song tonight at sphere. Custom visuals & everything. You’ll know when you hear/see it. I will also be playing the song at my Portal show in TWO DAYS.”

This is the first time REZZ and Anyma have collaborated, so it will be interesting to hear the final product. Anyma’s residency at The Sphere officially comes to a close on 2 March after an immensely successful run which began in December 2024, and was extended to four extra dates in 2025 due popular demand.

