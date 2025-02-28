Mystifying duo LMNT 115 drop heartening single ‘Holding On To Us’ featuring Brando

Enigmatic Australian duo LMNT 115 shared a touching single featuring the dazzling vocals of Brando, on 28 February via Quasar Music.

‘Holding On To Us’ is a stunning EDM love ballad that dives into the timeless power of an authentic love connection. Brando’s husky, deep and soulful vocals add a striking touch to the sublime composition and instrumental arrangement. Speaking on the single LMNT 115 shared; “want to know the future? Just look into the past. ‘Holding On To Us‘ is about that true soul connection you have with a person. No matter how much time passes or if people are against it, your connection remains, you stay tethered for life, as long as you keep holding on.”

The stellar production is an impeccable potion of vibrant piano melodies, along with a captivating ear-worm melody and a compelling, groove-induced beat. The track can easily translate onto a festival dancefloor or a radio playlist.

‘Holding On To Us’ follows the success of LMNT 115’s debut single ‘Close To You’, released in November 2024 with Sadie Rose Van. So far, the single has amassed over 1.5 million Spotify streams, along with 800K views on YouTube for the music video.

LMNT 115 are composed of songwriter Z and producer Fab. The newly formed pair draw inspiration from Anime, cyberpunk and AI, all of which are brilliantly translated throughout their craft, from their branding to their artwork.

