Watch Armin van Buuren and Maddix’s Face-to-Face set from A State of Trance Festival 2025

On 21 February 2025, Armin van Buuren and Maddix geared up to test their musical and technical expertise with their surreal Face-to-Face set at A State Of Trance Festival in The Netherlands.

The Dutch electronic music stalwarts challenged themselves with an unconventional take on the traditional B2B setup. With their Face-to-Face set, they each had their own set of decks which were positioned opposite one another as they performed.

With usual B2B sets, both DJ’s use the same set of decks, and can easily communicate with one another, as well as see what the other is playing. However, with the way the F2F set was arranged, this was not possible, so Armin and Maddix had to rely on hand signals, facial expressions and sheer musical instinct.

Maddix shared on Instagram; “our full f2f set at @asotlive is online now! i was super nervous as playing a face to face was completely new to me, and is so different than a b2b. on top of that it was a huge crowd and with the legend @arminvanbuuren himself. couldn’t be happier with the end result though! our hand signals for every transition worked perfectly 😂”

It’s safe to say that it was well worth the risk, as their set was a mammoth success and kept the audience moving throughout.

Watch the set below:

