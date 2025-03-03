Alt-pop phenom Duanna unveils spellbinding debut EP Lona

New York-based multi-modal creative Duanna released her majestic debut EP Lona on 7, February.

In the sublime 5 track EP, Duanna boldly dives into the polarity of life, through the exploration of poignant themes such as growth, risk-taking, grief and happiness. The EP was written by Duanna, and almost completely self-produced by her too.

The deeply introspective, yet uplifting EP beautifully holds space for the dynamic nature of the human experience. Drawing influence from her background as a pianist and film composer, Duanna’s EP is a beautifully layered concoction of electronica, as well as ambient and downtempo influences. From the calming ambience of the opening track ‘Harbor’, to the more upbeat energy of ‘Random Girl’ and ‘Haliene’, Duanna has crafted an outstanding debut EP.

Speaking on the EP Duanna shared; “My music comes from a deeply personal place, reflecting the joys, sorrows, mistakes and lessons that have shaped my life. Embracing duality – darkness and light, strength and vulnerability – has been an important part of my journey. It’s how I maintain and explore sensual connections to myself and my experiences. To me, Lona is a delicate balance between desperation and hope. It’s raw, genuine and a bit homemade – kind of like my way of processing and reflecting on my past, present and future.”

Stream Lona below:

Follow Duanna:

Website – Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – X – Bandcamp – SoundCloud