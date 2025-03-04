Tomorrowland debuts virtual metaverse ‘Tomorrowland Digital Music Adventures’ 

Tomorrowland is ahead of the curve yet again. This time around the prolific festival has launched its own epic metaverse and game in collaboration with metaverse platform CALIVERSE.

The Tomorrowland metaverse is known as the Tomorrowland Planet, where players can discover the mysteries and stories of the Valley of Chronicles, while embarking on thrilling digital music adventures.

This groundbreaking platform includes exclusive sets by world-renowned EDM artists such as Netsky, MANDY, Dimitri Vegas and Lost Frequencies, which players can unlock.

The new CORE chapter will be available from 6 March, and will feature brand new sets from the likes of TSHA, Dixon and Boys Noize. Each performance is integrated into quests, giving players the opportunity to unlock unique music experiences.

The web version of Tomorrowland Planet is available now, through CALIVERSE. For more information head to the Tomorrowland CALIVERSE website.

Watch the promo video below: