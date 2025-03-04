REZZ hints at taking her audio-visual production ‘PORTAL’ to the Sphere

REZZ debuted her live audio-visual show PORTAL this past weekend in San Francisco.

The sold-out show took place at the COW PALACE arena and had fans in an absolute chokehold throughout. PORTAL was her biggest undertaking yet, with state of the art visuals, lighting, sound and of course a gaping circular crevasse behind her as she performed, accurately depicting a portal to another dimension or universe.

Although fans had some idea of what to expect based off the snippets REZZ shared on social media, nothing could prepare them for the real thing. On Reddit, one user who attended the show shared; “who else went??? my expectations were completely surpassed! i’ve seen a lot of shows and i think this one is the one i’m most impressed by!”. Another Reddit user commented; “videos just cannot do it justice, that portal was f*cking HUGE. Speaking of justice that Genisis remix had me absolutely geeking!”

Since the immense success of PORTAL, there have been whispers on the internet about REZZ performing at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Yesterday, REZZ reposted a reply on X from the Sphere, and commented ‘Ready When You Are’.