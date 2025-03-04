REZZ hints at taking her audio-visual production ‘PORTAL’ to the Sphere

REZZ debuted her live audio-visual show PORTAL this past weekend in San Francisco.
The sold-out show took place at the COW PALACE arena and had fans in an absolute chokehold throughout. PORTAL was her biggest undertaking yet, with state of the art visuals, lighting, sound and of course a gaping circular crevasse behind her as she performed, accurately depicting a portal to another dimension or universe.
Although fans had some idea of what to expect based off the snippets REZZ shared on social media, nothing could prepare them for the real thing. On Reddit, one user who attended the show shared; “who else went??? my expectations were completely surpassed! i’ve seen a lot of shows and i think this one is the one i’m most impressed by!”. Another Reddit user commented; “videos just cannot do it justice, that portal was f*cking HUGE. Speaking of justice that Genisis remix had me absolutely geeking!”
Since the immense success of PORTAL, there have been whispers on the internet about REZZ performing at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Yesterday, REZZ reposted a reply on X from the Sphere, and commented ‘Ready When You Are’.
The Ukranian DJ and producer has also published multiple posts on social media since the weekend, expressing her overwhelming gratitude for her fans and team.
On Facebook she shared; “I’m home now and wanna say some words. I can’t express to you my passion for portal. I had a crystal clear vision for this project for a long time, & to have had it be seen by all of you, in a sold out arena prior to you even knowing what u we’re walking into or the magnitude of it all… I am so in debt to you, the fans, my production team, visual artist & management. This is only the beginning. This show will continue to evolve , enhance and dial in musically and visually. I’ve never felt more fulfilled by something as this was something I was directly heavily involved in with every aspect – from the stage design, to the concept, the visual aesthetic, & ofcourse the music being 99% my own as well. This project is simply my entire lifetime of inspiration put into one place. I’ve been deeply influenced by hypnosis, horror & optical illusions since as early as I can remember, to see it all come together this way makes me want to throw up rainbows.”
