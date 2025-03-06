Tobias Bergson shares ethereal drum and bass offering ‘Slowly’ with Barefoot [PREMIERE]

Austrian producer and DJ Tobias Bergson is set to unveil his latest spellbinding offering ‘Slowly’, featuring stellar vocalist Barefoot, on 7 March via PLAYY. Records.

With ‘Slowly’, Tobias triumphantly takes on a new direction from his melodic house soundscape, to a more uptempo breakbeat influence. The combination of his virtuous production, and Barefoot’s satin-like vocals make this an absolutely formidable track.

Tobias is no newcomer to the industry, and has been honing his craft for a number of years, with previous releases on internationally renowned labels such as Universal Music Austria and Armada, while he’s also received support from the likes of Don Diablo, Steve Aoki and Lost Frequencies. His recently released single ‘One Day’ was featured in leading tastemaker publications such as Mixmag Netherlands, Mixmag Germany and House Music With Love. Additionally, his single ‘Voices’ has racked up over 22 million Spotify streams to date.

‘Slowly’ was inspired by the stutter-house synth which Tobias came across while he was working on house music. The track opens with Barefoot’s mesmerising, tender vocals which are swaddled in modulated effects, while his voice acts like an elixir, breathing life into the track from the very first note. The tempo then seamlessly switches as the beat drops, making way for the intricate drum-work and the stutter-house synth, while still firmly holding space for the emotional resonance to pour through.

The single brilliantly balances euphoria and melancholy, allowing the listener to draw their own meaning from it. This is no surprise, as Tobias is known to create sonic experiences which are a direct reflection of his inner universe.

Speaking on the track, Tobias told us; “I spent a lot of time working with UK house beats during that period, and by chance, I stumbled upon this synth stutter-house sound. The sound comes from the VST plugin Hive. Altogether, it sounded really good to me. Back then, I got Simon’s contact (Barefoot) through a label. I sent him a few songs, and this one stood out to him in particular. Three days later, he sent me a rough demo, and I was blown away—I’ve rarely heard such a clear voice.”

Stream ‘Slowly’ early, exclusively via YourEDM:

