Anyma unveils release date for forthcoming ‘The End Of Genesys’ album

Anyma shut down his final run of his residency at the Sphere this past weekend.

On the final night of residency which took place on 2 March, he shared the album announcement as part of a stunning starlit night sky visual, which stated; “THE END OF GENESYS THE NEW ALBUM MAY 23 ”.

Anyma’s historic residency at the Sphere included multiple unreleased remixes and singles, as well as a string of collaborations with the likes of FKA Twigs and Grimes to name just a few. Although his residency has come to an end, the impact of the otherworldly audio-visual spectacle has been immeasurable, and has forever changed the blueprint for live EDM performances.

The announcement of the new album has created yet another frenzy of epic proportions in the EDM community that’s only possible by the likes of Anyma.

