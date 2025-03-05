Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
REZZ hints at taking her audio-visual production 'PORTAL' to the Sphere
Anyma unveils release date for forthcoming ‘The End Of Genesys’ album

Anyma unveils release date for forthcoming ‘The End Of Genesys’ album

March 5, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Anyma / Anyma Facebook

Anyma shut down his final run of his residency at the Sphere this past weekend. 

On the final night of residency which took place on 2 March, he shared the album announcement as part of a stunning starlit night sky visual, which stated; “THE END OF GENESYS THE NEW ALBUM MAY 23 ”.

Anyma’s historic residency at the Sphere included multiple unreleased remixes and singles, as well as a string of collaborations with the likes of FKA Twigs and Grimes to name just a few. Although his residency has come to an end, the impact of the otherworldly audio-visual spectacle has been immeasurable, and has forever changed the blueprint for live EDM performances.

Advertisement

The announcement of the new album has created yet another frenzy of epic proportions in the EDM community that’s only possible by the likes of Anyma

Follow Anyma:

Spotify Instagram Facebook X

March 5, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

REZZ hints at taking her audio-visual production 'PORTAL' to the Sphere

March 4, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You