R3HAB and Skytech unite on astronomical single ‘Hypnotising’

R3HAB made a groundbreaking debut on Martin Garrix’s pioneering imprint STMPD RCRDS with ‘Hypnotising’.

The track is R3HAB’s first club single release of the year, and it’s more than fitting that it’s a collaboration with his long-time friend, powerhouse DJ and producer Skytech. The track celebrates a full circle moment between the two artists, as it also commemorates 10 years of collaborations between the two.

The track pulsates with an immersive, bewitching energy as soon as the first note drops. With its big room origins, evocative modulated vocals and hard-hitting, face-melting bassline, ‘Hypnotising’ ensnared fans on dancefloors all over the world before its official release. Martin Garrix was an early supporter of the track, and along with R3HAB he played it numerous times during the festival season. The response from festival-goers was so overwhelming that Martin decided to sign it to his label.

Previous releases from R3HAB and Skytech include ‘Tiger’, which was released in 2015 and has over 24 million streams and counting, ‘Everything’ which has amassed over 30 million streams, as well as ‘Fuego’ released in 2018, and has over 42 million streams! So, there’s no doubt that this is a formidable pairing, and the release of ‘Hypnotising’ only further exhibits this.

Speaking on the track and his experience working with his friend, R3HAB shared; “I’ve lost count of how many records Skytech and I have made together. As the first artist signed to my label and a good friend, we share a great connection in and out of the studio. ‘Hypnotising’ is my first club single of the year, and it should sound familiar to many listeners – when testing it live during festival season, the crowd reactions were massive and it quickly became one of my fans’ most requested mainstage IDs. Martin Garrix was an early supporter and likewise played it all season at the world’s biggest festivals, and I’m happy to release it on his STMPD imprint. We love this one and can’t wait to see where it goes.”

Skytech commented that he’s excited to finally release the track after all the DM’s he received about it (and rightly so). Skytech revealed; “Teaming up with R3HAB always feels natural – we’ve built a great creative rhythm over the years, and this track is no exception. ‘Hypnotising’ is all about energy and connection, and watching crowds light up during festival season confirmed we were onto something special. I’m excited to finally release it on Martin Garrix’s STMPD label after all the fan requests in the DMs!“

Stream ‘Hypnotising’ below:

