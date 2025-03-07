CamelPhat drops Pacha Ibiza Residency Lineup 

Grammy Award winning duo CamelPhat shared their spectacular lineup of globally renowned artists who will be joining them during their residency at Pacha Ibiza this Summer.

The lineup includes an eclectic array of electronic superstars, such as Shimza, Pete Tong, Dennis Ferrer, Âme (Live) and Hot Since 82 to name a few. The show will take place every Tuesday at Pacha Ibiza, which has a longstanding legacy as one of the best venues in the world, as it’s been revolutionising the club experience for over 50 years.

Taking place from 20 May until 7 October 2025, this residency marks the third year that CamelPhat are set to headline the prestigious Pacha Ibiza. The pair are revered for their influence on the global house scene, with their impeccable lineup curation skills further extending their unwavering impact.

With a lineup of over 40 top tier acts, the dancefloor will remain afloat with dynamism, masterful mixing and track selection, and an infectious high-vibe spirit. Secure your tickets now, this is not something you want to miss! For the full lineup and to secure your tickets click HERE

Follow CamelPhat:

Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – YouTube

Follow Pacha Ibiza:

Instagram – Website – TikTok