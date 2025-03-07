PLS&TY Makes His Dim Mak Debut with ‘Leave The Light On’ Featuring x.o.anne

PLS&TY has officially joined the Dim Mak roster, marking his debut with the emotionally charged dance-pop single, ‘Leave The Light On’, featuring x.o.anne. The track, out on March 7, blends luminous synths, a bright plucky arp, and a powerful vocal performance that captures the bittersweet essence of lost love and rekindled hope. According to PLS&TY, the song serves as a “love letter in song” about holding onto the possibility of reunion, emphasizing that “true love never gives up on finding its way home.”

Hailing from Florida, PLS&TY has built a reputation in the electronic music scene with his signature blend of laid-back bass, infectious melodies, and feel-good energy. His music has accumulated hundreds of millions of streams and even landed a Hershey’s commercial feature with over a billion views.

With support from Grammy-nominated artists like Morgan Page and Rusko, and performances at major festivals like Bonnaroo, EDC Vegas, and Electric Forest, his influence continues to grow.

Following the success of Your Love, which has amassed over 50 million streams and widespread global radio play, PLS&TY is stepping into 2025 with a fresh artistic vision and new music on the horizon. With ‘Leave The Light On’ setting the tone for this next chapter, fans can expect more innovative sounds and uplifting anthems.

