Pacha ICONS Drops Another Stellar Lineup

The Pacha Group are taking their iconic brand across the world this April, as they gear up for their Dubai debut at the prestigious Jumeirah Beach Residence’s 5 star beachfront resort, FIVE LUXE.

From 3, April until 10, May 2025, Pacha Ibiza will host a series of weekly performances by the world’s top producers and DJ’s in Dubai. The event series, titled Pacha ICONS, is an open- air, multi-genre celebration where the biggest artists in the world converge at Playa Pacha.

This season, the lineup includes electronic music titans such as Black Coffee, CamelPhat and Rampa, with support from the likes of BLONDi, Benji B and Parallelle. The ultra-luxe venue features an expansive private beach, uninterrupted ocean views, as well as picturesque scenes of the Arabian Gulf and Palm Jumeirah.

The season kicks off with Black Coffee on 3 April! The pioneering South African producer and DJ has worked with the likes of Alicia Keys and Drake and has won a Grammy Award for Best Dance / Electronic album. He will be supported by vibrant Dutch duo Parallelle, who are known for their vibrant concoction of live instruments, vocals and electronica. They will be followed by DJ extraordinaire Fabrice who will complete the night on a sensational note.

On 11 April, UK duo CamelPhat will take to the stage to deliver their signature tech house soundscape. The Liverpool pair have performed at some of the biggest venues and festivals in the world, including the last two summers at Pacha Ibiza. Additionally, they’ve also collaborated with the likes of Anyma and Jem Cook. Underground trailblazer Adam Ten will be on supporting duties, as well as Dubai regular Sam Oui.

Brazilian DJ and producer Mochakk is set to headline the edition on 25 April, and will be supported by German artist and founder of the Running Back label imprint, Gerd Janson, while Fabrice will make a return to the stage too. Mochakk has performed immaculate B2B sets with the likes of Black Coffee as well as Disclosure, and has had releases on labels such as CircoLoco Records, with a forthcoming EP on Ninja Tune.

Rampa, co-founder of Keinemusik takes over on 3 May, and will be supported by British DJ and BBC Radio 1 presenter Benji B, as well as Dubai-based artist Anrey. Renowned for his DIY ethos, masterful storytelling and rich productions, Rampa is bound to set the dancefloor alight with his infectious energy and selections.

On 10 May, Amsterdam-based pair ANOTR will showcase their trademark house and emotively-driven soundscape. Drawing influence from disco, jazz and funk their music and live performances are interlaced with personality and uplifting energy. Dutch producer and DJ TOMAN will bring a fiery sprit to the supporting lineup, while powerhouse DJ BLONDi will bring an underground minimal house flair to end off the evening.

Tickets are limited, to make sure you get a spot on the dancefloor grab your tickets HERE

Pacha ICONS at Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE dates:

3 April 2025: Black Coffee with support from Parallelle and Fabrice

11 April 2025: CamelPhat, with support from Adam Ten and Sam Oui

25 April 2025: Mochakk with support from Gerd Janson and Fabrice

3 May 2025: Rampa with support from Benji B and ANREY

10 May 2025: ANOTR with support from TOMAN and BLONDi

