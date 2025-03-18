Dark Mode Light Mode
Ja Rule profusely denies performing at Fyre Festival II 

Ja Rule profusely denies performing at Fyre Festival II 

March 18, 2025
YourEDM Staff

World-renowned hip hop superstar Ja Rule has confirmed that he won’t be performing at Fyre Festival II this year.

He was questioned about his involvement with the festival during an interview on FOX 5’s Good Day New York. When he was told by the host that a sequel festival is taking place in Mexico he responded by commenting “Oh Lord? No, he isn’t!” and attempted to steer the conversation elsewhere. He later added, “Nah, I’m not going to be there, but cheers!”

Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland has confirmed that Fyre Festival II will take place this summer on Isla Mujeres, an island off Cancún, Mexico. However, the local tourist board has strongly refuted these claims, saying that they have “no knowledge” of the festival and that it “does not exist.”

In 2017 Ja Rule was involved in promoting the horrific Fyre Festival debut, which led to numerous lawsuits (including a class-action lawsuit that resulted in a $7,226 payout to 277 ticket-holders), documentaries, a film, and a prison sentence for Billy McFarland. The festival, which promised attendees luxury accommodations, top-tier music, and gourmet food on a private island in the Bahamas, instead left guests stranded with only wet mattresses, pre-packaged sandwiches, and disaster relief tents.

Ticket prices for this installment range from $1,400 to $25,000, while premium packages cost as much as $1.1 million

March 18, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

