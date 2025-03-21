kstko drops liberating anthem ‘My Melody’ with 1MO & NEVVE [Premiere]

Burgeoning LA-based producer kstko released his breathtaking track ‘My Melody’ featuring 1MO, and vocals from NEVVE on 21 March.

The single encapsulates the essence of self-expression, and the freedom that comes with letting yourself go while dancing.‘My Melody’ is a striking track with a throbbing bassline, and a cinematic, uplifting atmosphere which allows the listener to escape from the heaviness of life. The single will seamlessly translate onto any dancefloor, while still holding space for emotional resonance. 1MO adds his signature bass-driven touch to the track, creating a ferocious momentum throughout, while NEVVE’s vocals provide a sense of warmth and comfort.

As a producer, DJ and songwriter who merges elements of electronic rock, hip-hop, trap and orchestral music, kstko has carved out his own distinct soundscape, which he dubs “MID EVIL”. This genre is a sublime balance of light and dark, which is also exhibited in ‘My Melody’.

Speaking on the track, kstko shared; “after moving to LA in the summer of 2024, I was swept up in a whirlwind of excitement and nerves. When I first heard this topline, it resonated with me, enabling me to fully immerse myself in the music and release any fear of failure. I hope my listeners can experience the same, losing themselves in the rhythm of the beat.”

In his short, yet impactful career, kstko has received support from the likes of Fred Again for his remix of ‘Rumble’, and has been on a roll since he quit his day job last year to pursue music full time.

A gripping music video has been released alongside the single too. Filmed in black and white and inspired by the iconic movie Black Swan it perfectly translates the depth and energy of the track.

