Basstripper talks North America headline tour, Tomorrowland 2025 & upcoming releases! [Interview]

Belgian drum and bass trailblazer, Basstripper, has edged to the forefront of the global drum and bass scene with his groundbreaking productions and DJing. His career started a decade ago in 2015, and since then he’s been steadily carving out a virtuous path for himself.

Currently taking the USA by storm with his debut North America tour, which further cements his evolution and influence as an artist, Basstripper has also had releases on labels like Rampage Recordings, DNBAllstars and Skankandbass.

In our exclusive interview with this rapidly rising superstar, we catch up on his upcoming Tomorrowland B2B set with Sota, his North America tour, and Basstripper reveals what else he’s got in the pipeline for 2025.

How’s your first USA headline tour going so far? Looking back at your early DJ days, did you ever think this would be possible?

It’s been absolutely insane! The energy in the U.S. is unreal—every show feels like a highlight. When I first started DJing, I never imagined I’d be headlining my own tour across the States. Not to mention playing some of the biggest festivals the country has to offer. It was always a dream, but actually living it now? Surreal.

You started as a DJ before diving into music production. Has producing made your career more sustainable and successful?

100%. DJing got me into the scene, but producing is what really solidified my career. It allows me to express myself creatively and build a recognisable sound. It also opens doors—whether it’s collaborations, major label releases, or just having longevity in the industry.

Touring can be mentally, physically, and emotionally exhausting. How do you take care of yourself on the road? Any routines or rituals to stay balanced?

Touring is intense, so I try to stick to some habits to stay grounded. I work out as much as I can and do my best to eat clean. Staying in touch with my friends and family back home helps a lot too—it keeps me centered. It’s something I think I manage well, but everyone’s human at the end of the day. I’m very lucky to have a super strong team around me.

You’re set to perform a B2B with Sota at Tomorrowland Belgium later this year. Can fans expect any surprises from this set?

Absolutely! We’ve got some insane tracks lined up, including a few exclusive edits and maybe even a couple of unreleased collabs. I think it will be one of our best sets of the summer.

What’s your favourite part of the production process?

Hard to pick just one, but I love sound design sessions. Just sitting down with Serum, creating bass sounds, and expanding my sound bank. I also love digging through sample packs, saving gems for when inspiration strikes. Having solid sounds ready to go makes the process way smoother.

If you had to choose between DJing or producing for the rest of your life, which one would it be and why?

That’s a tough one… but I’d have to say producing. As much as I love performing and feeling the crowd’s energy, production is where the music comes to life. It’s something I can do forever, no matter where I am. The feeling of creating a track I’m truly proud of, something I can play on repeat for hours, is just unmatched!

What’s the weirdest, most amazing, or mind-blowing reaction you’ve had to your music?

A fan once told me that one of my tracks helped them through a really tough time. That kind of emotional impact is something I never expected when I started making music, and it really stuck with me. Also, seeing a full crowd completely lose it to one of my drops never gets old – it’s the best feeling.

What inspires you outside of music?

A lot of things! Traveling plays a big role – experiencing different cultures and places sparks so many ideas. Also, just being around other creatives, whether they’re musicians or from completely different fields, keeps me motivated and inspired.

What can we expect from you in the near future? Anything you’d like to plug or that we should keep an eye out for?

Well after the US tour is finished, we’ve got another to announce, I won’t say where just yet – but that’s exciting as always! I’ve also got new music dropping soon, including a few collaborations I’m really hyped about. You could even say it’s different to my usual stuff! And, of course, more shows and festival appearances – I’m bringing a ton of energy to the stage this year, so stay tuned! I’m feeling so motivated and grateful right now so I also wanted to take this chance to say thank you to all my team, the promoters and of course, my fans. Love you guys!

