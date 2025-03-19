The Penthouse Dubai drops exhilarating new lineups with Hannah Wants, Eli & Fur and more!

The Penthouse Dubai is an award-winning, luxe rooftop lounge, bar and nightclub. Located on the 16th floor of the prestigious FIVE Palm Jumeirah, this illustrious venue offers awe-inspiring panoramic views of the Dubai Marina skyline and the Arabian Gulf. It’s renowned for hosting some of Dubai’s most epic events, and blends a sophisticated atmosphere with world-class music, creating a unique day-to-night experience.

There are two spaces which each offer their own distinct vibe. The first is the Lounge, which features deep house vibes, while the Nightclub offers a variety of sounds each night, with a state of the art sound system and lighting.

In 2024, The Penthouse Dubai was voted the #1 Nightclub and Rooftop Lounge in the Middle East by DJ Mag, and continues its reign with its upcoming weekly events. The lineup features a sublime mixture of global and local acts such as Hannah Wants, Robin Schulz, Kitty Amor, Fabrice, Eli & Fur and more!

The event series kicks off on Saturday, 5 April with Robin Schulz and Sam Oui taking the lead, while the Sunday sessions kick off with DJ Bliss and ANREY on 6 April.

The venue also boasts exclusive VIP areas with private tables and champagne shows. To secure your tickets for this once in a lifetime opportunity, click HERE, and find the full schedule below.

THE PENTHOUSE PRESENTS (SATURDAYS)

Saturday 5th April

Robin Schulz

Sam Oui



Saturday 12 April

Jan Blomqvist

Yazzmin

Saturday 19 April

Eli & Fur

Sam Oui

Saturday 26 April

East End Dubs

Fabrice

Saturday 3 May

Solardo

Fabrice

Saturday 10 May

Hannah Wants

Jenn Getz & Alfie

Saturday 17 May

Mason Collective

Milica

Saturday 24 May

HoneyLuv

Jixo & Danz



THE PENTHOUSE DUBAI (SUNDAYS)

Sunday 6 April

DJ Bliss

ANREY

Sunday 13 April

ANREY & Friends

Sunday 20 April

Kitty Amor

Emir

Sunday 27 April – Masaka

Mickey Dastinz

Monta

Sunday 4 May – Masaka

Mickey Dastinz

Emir

Sunday 11 May

Kilimanjaro

ANREY

Sunday 18 May

ANREY & Friends

