The Penthouse Dubai drops exhilarating new lineups with Hannah Wants, Eli & Fur and more!

The Penthouse Dubai is an award-winning, luxe rooftop lounge, bar and nightclub. Located on the 16th floor of the prestigious FIVE Palm Jumeirah, this illustrious venue offers awe-inspiring panoramic views of the Dubai Marina skyline and the Arabian Gulf. It’s renowned for hosting some of Dubai’s most epic events, and blends a sophisticated atmosphere with world-class music, creating a unique day-to-night experience.
There are two spaces which each offer their own distinct vibe. The first is the Lounge, which features deep house vibes, while the Nightclub offers a variety of sounds each night, with a state of the art sound system and lighting.
In 2024, The Penthouse Dubai was voted the #1 Nightclub and Rooftop Lounge in the Middle East by DJ Mag, and continues its reign with its upcoming weekly events. The lineup features a sublime mixture of global and local acts such as Hannah Wants, Robin Schulz, Kitty Amor, Fabrice, Eli & Fur and more!
The event series kicks off on Saturday, 5 April with Robin Schulz and Sam Oui taking the lead, while the Sunday sessions kick off with DJ Bliss and ANREY on 6 April.
The venue also boasts exclusive VIP areas with private tables and champagne shows. To secure your tickets for this once in a lifetime opportunity, click HERE, and find the full schedule below.
THE PENTHOUSE PRESENTS (SATURDAYS)
Saturday 5th April
Robin Schulz
Sam Oui
Saturday 12 April
Jan Blomqvist
Yazzmin
Saturday 19 April
Eli & Fur
Sam Oui
Saturday 26 April
East End Dubs
Fabrice
Saturday 3 May
Solardo
Fabrice
Saturday 10 May
Hannah Wants
Jenn Getz & Alfie
Saturday 17 May
Mason Collective
Milica
Saturday 24 May
HoneyLuv
Jixo & Danz
THE PENTHOUSE DUBAI (SUNDAYS)
Sunday 6 April
DJ Bliss
ANREY
Sunday 13 April
ANREY & Friends
Sunday 20 April
Kitty Amor
Emir
Sunday 27 April – Masaka
Mickey Dastinz
Monta
Sunday 4 May – Masaka
Mickey Dastinz
Emir
Sunday 11 May
Kilimanjaro
ANREY
Sunday 18 May
ANREY & Friends
