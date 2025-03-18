BiXX talks support from Armin van Buuren, new single ‘Believe In Me’ & shares an exclusive mix! [Interview]

Electronic music visionary, BiXX finds meaning in creating music that has a powerful message. The Alabama-based DJ, producer, entrepreneur and mentor has crafted a career fuelled with intention, passion and unwavering determination. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Armin van Buuren, Paul van Dyk and Paul Oakenfold, BiXX has made his distinct mark on the trance music scene with his emotive and virtuous productions.

In our interview with BiXX, he discusses the inspiration behind his single ‘Believe in Me’ featuring Susana, the themes of his forthcoming album, support from Armin van Buuren and he shares an exclusive mix!

Could you tell us about your earliest musical memory?

I am going to show my age but my earliest musical memories centered around the Beatles and the Monkeys. A British invasion into the USA music scene. I would spend hours and hours listening to the Beatles and Monkeys albums. That love for music would eventually grow into Rock and Roll and eventually Funk and Disco music since I loved to dance and hit the clubs. Then came Euro Dance and eventually trance music.

When you compose and produce tracks, do you make music for yourself or do you make it with others in mind?

Compose tracks for myself or others? The answer is a little bit of both but mostly for myself. Let me explain. I think it is very important that an artist stays authentic to himself. What is the artist most passionate about? He or she has to understand this. In my case, I have a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience from what I call The School of Hard Knocks. It does not do me any good to keep this helpful knowledge inside my head. Creating uplifting trance dance tracks with inspirational messages gives me great purpose and fulfillment. I create tracks with very helpful messages if the listener will take the time to dive into the track.

Getting the inspirational messages to thousands of people helps me feel like I am helping the world in some small way. Helping people to become their best selves. So while I create the track for myself, giving away a small piece of myself, I hope the message helps other people. A final comment is I think authenticity is super important. Making tracks according to other people’s requirements is totally fine. But I consider this commerce instead of art. Making a track that represents part of who you are is art.

Congratulations on the release of ‘Believe in Me’ ! What was the inspiration behind the single?

This track is a tribute to my late father. When I was writing the eulogy for my dad’s funeral in early November of 2023, one common theme kept coming back to me. My dad believed in me. He taught me so many values that have made me who I am today. Over and over in my life, my dad showed me how much he believed in me, even before I ever believed in myself. When someone believes in you, you don’t want to let them down.

It made me realize the importance of surrounding yourself with people who believe in you. And also the importance of making a huge difference in other people’s lives by believing in them. This concept helped me a great deal in the business world. Surrounding myself with good mentors and seeing the best in people to help develop their strengths. Show them you believe in them and push them in the areas they are strong and talented.

I explained all of this to Susana in a written narrative. Fortunately for me, the powerful message resonated with her. She thought about her parents and the people in her life who believed in her. And the rest is history. She wrote the stunning lyrics and sang them so powerfully and beautifully. When both people are totally inspired by the message, great things will happen.

Stream ‘Believe In Me’ below:

The track also serves as the lead single from your forthcoming album The Voice of Reason. On social media you mentioned that each track off the album can be likened to a chapter in a book. Can you tell us what other themes the rest of the album will touch on?

This album is very much in line with my life philosophies at this stage of my life. The album title represents how I have been that voice of reason for other people during difficult times, but it is also about helping the listener discover their own internal Voice of Reason through the inspirational messages in the album tracks. A person with their own internal voice of reason can better navigate the problems and opportunities in life. They will achieve more success in their life. There are 17 tracks on the album, including 3 acoustic mixes of existing tracks.

Here are some examples of the track titles and meanings:

My second album release, which is in March of 2025. ‘Your Time Will Come’ is about not giving up. We learn much more through difficult times and we keep pushing and working hard, then one day, Your Time Will Come.

‘Appreciation’ – one of the greatest gifts we have been given, is the power to show appreciation.

‘Karma’s Comin’ For Ya’ – When we think nobody is watching, Karma’s watching. We tend to get what we deserve in life. You get what you give. Karma makes sure of that. This track has a riff melody and a harder bass line. The message in this track is massive. A real show stopper when you hear it.

‘Sense of Urgency’ – There are a lot of great ideas out there. But who executes best is the most successful. It is difficult to achieve anything great in life without a Sense of Urgency. Have a sense of urgency today or a sense of regret tomorrow. Take action now. This track is tech trance.

‘Beauty Within’ – This track is about inner beauty. Many people are born with good looks and are handsome or beautiful on the outside. But external beauty will eventually fade as we age and internal beauty never dies. This is a beautiful vocal track with Natalie Gioia who exemplifies the beauty within.

What was it like working with powerhouse vocalist Susana on this track?

I consider myself a mentor. I have always sought to find good mentors, people with more knowledge and experience than me. And now is my time to be a mentor to others. Susana is also very inspirational. She is a coach to other artists. She helps them become better. What happens when a mentor meets a coach? Both people work together to make each other better. The whole is greater than the sum of its parts. I had no idea what it would be like working with Susana, but she made me better in so many areas of creating and promoting the track. And I inspired her to be her best as well. There is magic being in that collaboration zone. It is not easy to get there for so many things have to line up with each artist: trust, inspiration, safety, a growth mindset, complimentary skill sets, etc. So what was it like working with Susana? It was magical.

What is your favourite part of the creative/production process?

My favorite part of the creative /production process is what I call the collaborative or creative zone. This comes from my past experiences in the business world. Creative sessions for product development and strategic planning. The million dollar question is how do you get into the zone. I could do a complete talk on this topic. When working with another producer or vocalist, the creative zone is when both sides bring ideas to the table and the original idea keeps getting improved. There is no ownership of whose idea it is therefore no defending. The shared goal is to keep improving the track. You just know it when you get to this point.

To get to this point, there must be an alignment of the work process, an understanding upfront of how each person likes to work. Oil and water don’t mix well together so the work process should be agreed to up front. I think it is important that each person state what is important to them when working on a track. Both sides need to feel safe and valued, plus understand the strengths and weaknesses of each other. What does each bring to the table to make the process great?

I also enjoy the creative process to come up with new track ideas. For me it begins with a story and an inspirational message. I get those ideas randomly when paying attention to the present and to just going through life. I create lists of track ideas. Once I come up with a new idea I want to develop, I will create a narrative brief on the idea. Find a few reference tracks. Visualize the groove and bass line (energy flow) and write down all notes, samples, links, etc to assist in making the track once I get into the studio.

Which piece of hardware or software would you consider the most essential in your setup, and that you would be a little lost without?

Since I rely heavily on symphonic sounds, especially strings, I rely on Kontakt. The libraries I use quite a lot are Spitfire Strings and Albion Strings. I use Spire for synth leads and Arts Acoustic Reverb, a plug in for reverb sounds to create what I call the BiXX Beauty.

You host a mentoring series on social media titled “Mentoring Monday”. What impact do you hope this series has on burgeoning artists?

Well, there is a saying that it is great to learn from your mistakes. I like to learn from other people’s mistakes. Mentoring Monday is my way of giving back to those willing to watch and listen, to learn from my mistakes and successes in life. If you want to really learn something, then teach it. When I come up with topics, I do research so I can talk about experiences of others as well as my own on a particular topic. This way I also learn it.

My wife tells me if I would only listen to my own advice, I would be better off. So I do the Mentoring Mondays to help me and other people. My way of giving back to the world and not keeping my experiences in my head. I give so much credit to the mentors I had in my life over the years. They helped me achieve much more success than I could have ever experienced on my own. Mentoring Mondays is my way of paying it forward while living a purposeful life.

What’s the weirdest or most amazing reaction you’ve had to your music?

Recently, ‘Believe in Me’ played on A State of Trance episode 1211. When Susana started singing the first verse, “I hear your voice, I see your smile, always encouraging me; I carry you, everywhere I go, thanks to you I am who I am today;” one of the ladies in the audience on the set started crying and took out a Kleenex to wipe away the tears. I was very moved by watching ‘Believe in Me’ trigger such emotions.

I also enjoy when a fan sends a message to thank me and tell me how a particular track helped him or her get through a very difficult time in their life. These kinds of messages make it all worthwhile for me. Also, recently, Susana forwarded a message to me from a fan asking her if there is an acoustic version for ‘Believe in Me’ because he wants to play it at his wedding. There is an acoustic version and I am happy to send it to him.

What inspires you outside of music?

What inspires me outside of music? Work effort, passion and energy. I am drawn to people who have passion and great energy in their work. I love to inspire people. When I see these kinds of people, I stop and talk to them. I compliment them for doing something good. What inspires me outside of music is helping people getting the best out of themselves. I had some great people in my life help me. So this is my way of paying it forward and to be honest, it gives me such a sense of satisfaction to help someone who is willing to work very hard. I feel like I have been given a gift to see the best in someone. I can see what that person can do before they see it in themselves. I enjoy helping that person develop their gift.

I am also very inspired by good health, nutrition and exercising every day. Without good health and living a lifestyle that gives me great energy, I am unable to help others. So I am very passionate about a very healthy diet and going to the gym. I do love collecting wine, so balancing good health and not over doing it on drinking wine is a challenge. I love traveling around the world to different wine producing regions to meet the people and experience the culture. Wine lovers have a real quest for getting the best out of life. This is a universal concept I have found to be true all over the world.

What have you got in the pipeline for the near future? Is there anything we should keep an eye out for?

Now that I have all the album tracks finished, I want to focus on telling the story of each track and the album. Lots of videos and promo on social media and Youtube. I have great passion in teaching and communicating the messages in the tracks. There will be a lot of stories, interviews with the vocalists, and hopefully very interesting content coming out with each album single release and the album release. An estimated release date for the album will be September 5, 2025. There will still be 9 tracks on the album unreleased when the album is released plus 9 singles released prior to the album release.

I am also working on creating new music. I am trying to be a little more selective, just working on very inspirational ideas. I have another project with Susana in the works. Another project with Natalie Gioia (inspired by the theme track from the show The Expanse), and another idea under way to work with Cari. I would love to work with Sine Grove. She is very selective. I have a big idea for a track with her. I just need to convince her to work with me.

I did a trance cover track from the movie, Formula One, the Hans Zimmer movie theme, ‘Lost But Won’ and another beautiful cover track that I am working on getting the rights to release. I am working on a reunion track which will surprise a lot of people when it gets released. All of this is for 2026. I have a couple of tracks to release that did not make the album. So much in the pipeline. I try to live by the saying, the best is yet to come.

Stream BiXX’s exclusive YourEDM mix below:

Tracklist:

ID-ID

BiXX & Susana – Believe in Me; Nocturnal Knights

BiXX – Another Door Opens; Nocturnal Knights

ID-ID

ID-ID

BiXX – Weather The Storm; Nocturnal Knights

ID-ID Album track

BiXX – Trance At The Opera

BiXX – Yes I Can; Nocturnal Knights

ID-ID Album track

BiXX & Cari – Your Time Will Come (Club Mix); Nocturnal Knights

ID-ID Album track

ID-ID Album track

Follow BiXX:

Website – Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – X – SoundCloud