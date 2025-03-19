SunIce Festival-Winter Edition unveils first wave of headliners with Argy, Lilly Palmer, CampelPhat & more!

Revered as the “Coachella of the Alps”, SunIce Festival-Winter Edition returns with a gargantuan lineup for its 2025 edition! The prestigious festival dropped their first wave of headliners which includes the likes of Lilly Palmer, CamelPhat, Shimza, Argy and Reinier Zonneveld.

The festival is set to take place from 17-20 April at St Moritz, Switzerland which is located 1,800 meters high in the Swiss Alps. SunIce’s Winter edition is an exciting concoction of the finest in electronic music, luxury lifestyle and winter sports.

Since its inception in 2020, SunIce Festival has redefined “experience festivals” with a vibrant mix of culture, music and adventure, making it one of Europe’s top winter music getaways. Festival-goers can expect breathtaking mountain and lake views, world-class skiing, Michelin-starred restaurants, luxury shopping and wellness spas.

The festival transforms the resort with mountain-top indoor and outdoor stages, as well as an extravagant lineup spanning techno, house, progressive, melodic and Afro beats. Accommodation ranges from five-star resorts to budget-friendly hostels, while the festival also prioritises the environment and the overall experience, by keeping the capacity limited.

Loris Moser, SunIce Festival founder shares; “SunIce is more than just a festival – it’s a winter ritual that belongs on every winter calendar. We combine world-class DJs, alpine adventure, luxury lifestyle and winter sports all in a breathtaking destination at St. Moritz.”

