Kinder and Coco & Breezy drop uplifting Afro House track ‘Blessed Generation’ 

Two enticing sister duos teamed up on an electrifying track ‘Blessed Generation’, released via the Sound International imprint on 3 April. The Afro House influenced single united the dynamic Ghanaian-Australian duo, Kinder, with trailblazing DJ/Producer duo, Coco & Breezy.

‘Blessed Generation’ is a heartfelt offering, which fuses exciting rhythms and vibrant melodies, a perfect marriage of creativity between the duos, whose shared passion brings the music to life in the most unique way. The track itself is a powerhouse of sound, driven by a relentless beat, irresistible vocals, and a blend of layered synths and intricate sonic textures.

Kinder’s rising influence in the Afro House scene has caught the ears of music icons like Black Coffee, Diplo, and even Idris Elba! What sets them apart is their ability to intricately merge their Ghanaian heritage with electronic music, catapulting them to the forefront of Australia’s Afro House scene. On the other hand, Coco & Breezy are gearing up for their Coachella performance later this month, and are also known for their distinct fusion of House, R&B and Afro Latino influences.

Speaking about the track Kinder shared; “working with Coco & Breezy was a vibe, as sister duos, we instantly connected—it made the whole process feel natural and exciting.”

