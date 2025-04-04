Dark Mode Light Mode
Kinder and Coco & Breezy drop uplifting Afro House track ‘Blessed Generation’ 
Skrillex drops 34-track album F*CK U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3

April 4, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Image credit: NAKEESHA

In what has become typical Skrillex fashion, he unleashed a surprise 34 track album on 31 March without any forewarning.

The album dropped via his fan email database, and was accompanied by a handwritten note from the artist. The album includes epic collaborations with the likes of Boys Noize, G Jones, Wuki, Starrah and more!

Skrillex is well underway to becoming a fully independent artist, and the album marks what could be Skrillex’s final project with Atlantic Records. He revealed in November 2024 that he had plans to go independent, and the desire to reassess how his music gets released. 

Advertisement

The album is also his third official release via his mailing list and follows tracks like ‘Scut’ and ‘Bibi’s Tower’. This year, he also made an iconic return to Ultra Music Festival Miami after a 10 year hiatus.

Stream the album below:

Follow Skrillex:

SpotifyInstagramFacebookX

April 4, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Kinder and Coco & Breezy drop uplifting Afro House track ‘Blessed Generation’ 

April 4, 2025
