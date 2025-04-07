InteliDey offers clarity among the chaos with ‘Ignite’ 

InteliDey has returned with another groundbreaking offering titled ‘Ignite’, showcasing his incredible artistic growth and transformation.

Released on 4 April, the single marries the hypnotism of melodic techno with the captivating energy of trance. With ‘Ignite’, the UK-based artist revisits the previous version of the single, ‘Ignite (Chaos)’ , which was released on 7 February 2025, and leaned toward a more experimental soundscape.

‘Ignite’ is the culmination of eight months of work, and sees InteliDey pivot his approach with precision and intent. Speaking about the track, InteliDey revealed; “This is the version I always imagined. It just took time, precision, and the right emotional space to bring it to life. Where Ignite (Chaos) was raw and intense, Ignite is the heart and soul of the project.”

Like ‘Ignite (Chaos)’, this version also tackles the issue of AI, but instead of focusing on the blurred lines in a world driven by AI, ‘Ignite’ is a call to action for everyone to critically evaluate the content they consume.

This earnest notion of delivering thought-provoking, and relevant messages through his music has captured the hearts of InteliDey’s fans and listeners worldwide.

InteliDey elaborates; “In an age where generative AI is often used to create social media and news content, understanding what is real and what is fabricated is crucial to avoid confusion and misinformation. ‘Ignite’ serves as a call for self-awareness, encouraging individuals to question and verify content before believing it.”

Stream ‘Ignite’ below:

