InteliDey offers clarity among the chaos with ‘Ignite’ 
Tickets are live for Tomorrowland & Insomniac’s UNITY collab
Dimitri Vegas talks earliest musical memories, the return of his ‘Vinyl Only’ show & current musical influences! [Interview]

Tickets are live for Tomorrowland & Insomniac’s UNITY collab

April 8, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Tomorrowland and Insomniac have officially dropped general ticket sales for their epic collaborative event UNITY at the Sphere

Although no lineup has been  announced yet, excitement has been at an all time high since Insomniac and Tomorrowland announced UNITY. On the official UnityxSphere Instagram they shared; The Tomorrowland and Insomniac families join together at Sphere for the first time in history at a new multi-sensory adventure that fuses music, storytelling and technology. See you in Las Vegas

The event kicks off on Labor Day Weekend from 29 – 31 August, with the second instalment taking place from 19 – 20 September, the third edition from 26 – 27 September and the final instalment 17 – 18 October.

UNITY has been marketed as a one of a kind multisensory experience which promises to take fans on a unique, submersive experience. On the official UnityxSphere website their slogan states; ‘Multisensory Adventure Where The Worlds of Insomniac and Tomorrowland Become One’.

There are various experience and hotel packages available too, from a basic Signature Experience and Hotel Package which starts at $569, the VIP Experience and Hotel Package from $729, as well as the VIP Experience Package which starts from $609. For each package option and what they entail click HERE.

Secure your tickets for UNITY HERE

Follow UnityxSphere:

 Instagram 

Insomniac:

Website InstagramFacebook X

Follow Tomorrowland:

WebsiteInstagram Facebook

April 8, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

