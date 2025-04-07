Goosey drops gripping ‘Funky Shit’ EP on Hot Creations

Dark Mode Light Mode
April 7, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Goosey / Image credit: @alexxpossure (Luke Eastman)

House music extraordinaire, Harrey Goossens, who goes by the moniker Goosey, shared his sensational Funky Shit EP on Jamie Jones imprint Hot Creations.

Released on 28 March, the EP sees the Manchester-based artist make his debut on the iconic Hot Creations label with two scintillating house tracks. The title track ‘Funky Shit’ features invigorating vocals from Dope Earth Alien, and has already been a major hit at UK-based festivals like Music On in Amsterdam and Creamfields. The second track aptly titled, ‘To The Bass,offers a vibrant, high-octane atmosphere with a throbbing bassline, and infectious energy. 

The EP showcases Goosey’s remarkable artistic fervour, and creates further momentum for his growing influence. He’s already received support from industry giants like  Pawsa and Marco Carola, while 2025 has already proven to be a significant year for Goosey, with releases on labels like Deeperfect, Kaluki Musik and Moan. The rest of 2025 is looking promising too, as he’s gearing up for performances at Creamfields, WHP for Kaluk and b2b sets with Jean Pierre at Secret Sessions Ibiza

Speaking on the EP Goosey shared; “I grew up listening to Hot Creations, so releasing an EP on the label is a dream come true and something I’ve worked towards from the start. Jamie’s heavy support of both tracks last year makes this release even more special, and I’m beyond grateful and excited to share them on such an iconic label.“ 

Stream Funky Shit EP below:

Follow Goosey:

Spotify InstagramXSoundCloud 

 

