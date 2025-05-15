EDC announces debut festival in Medellín, Colombia next year

Ahead of EDC Las Vegas, taking place this weekend, EDC announced that it will host its debut festival in Medellín, Colombia next year!

The news was shared on EDC’s social media, where the festival expressed its excitement about branching out to new territories. Set to take place in October 2026, at the Unidad Deportiva Atanasio Girardot, a multi-use sports complex, EDC shared that Columbia’s vibrance and rich heritage is what makes it the perfect destination for their next stop. EDC shared; “Medellín is a city full of vibrant culture, endless creativity, and electric energy. Its spirit is fueled by a unique blend of history, transformation, art, and passion. This makes it a truly special stop on our EDC World Party Tour and the perfect place to create unforgettable memories Under the Electric Sky.”

The festival is hosted in partnership with Páramo Presenta, a division of Latin American promoter and Insomniac’s EDC Mexico partner, OCESA. Right now, no information on tickets or the lineup has been shared, however excitement is brewing! To receive the latest updates on tickets and festival news, sign up HERE

