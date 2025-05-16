Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Petit Biscuit unveils groundbreaking 'Movement I' EP 
$ELVIS transforms baboon brain signals into a pulsing dance track with ‘Song v.1.0’
Don Diablo’s alter ego CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ drops seismic grime-influenced track ‘Head Banger’ with UK Grime legend Scruffizer

$ELVIS transforms baboon brain signals into a pulsing dance track with ‘Song v.1.0’

May 16, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
'Song v.1.0' artwork

$ELVIS, a trailblazer in neuroprosthetic tech, is breaking new ground with the release of ‘Song v.1.0’, a revolutionary dance track created entirely from the brain signals of a baboon.

The single dropped on May 16th, and marks a major milestone in neuroscience and music. Using neural recordings from the motor cortex, scientists converted thought patterns into MIDI data. Then, top electronic producers turned the raw brainpower into a pulse-pounding, club-ready anthem.

This isn’t just a song; it’s a mind-powered masterpiece, harnessing the power of technological advancement. A pioneering blend of neuroscience and sound design, ‘Song v.1.0’ marks the dawn of a new era where brains make beats and machines amplify creativity. The world’s first cyborg baboon track is here. Are you ready to listen to the mind in motion?

Advertisement

Stream ‘Song v.1.0’ below:

Follow $ELVIS: 

Spotify  – Website 

May 16, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Petit Biscuit unveils groundbreaking 'Movement I' EP 

May 16, 2025
Next Post

Don Diablo’s alter ego CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ drops seismic grime-influenced track ‘Head Banger’ with UK Grime legend Scruffizer

May 16, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You