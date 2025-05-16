$ELVIS transforms baboon brain signals into a pulsing dance track with ‘Song v.1.0’

$ELVIS, a trailblazer in neuroprosthetic tech, is breaking new ground with the release of ‘Song v.1.0’, a revolutionary dance track created entirely from the brain signals of a baboon.

The single dropped on May 16th, and marks a major milestone in neuroscience and music. Using neural recordings from the motor cortex, scientists converted thought patterns into MIDI data. Then, top electronic producers turned the raw brainpower into a pulse-pounding, club-ready anthem.

This isn’t just a song; it’s a mind-powered masterpiece, harnessing the power of technological advancement. A pioneering blend of neuroscience and sound design, ‘Song v.1.0’ marks the dawn of a new era where brains make beats and machines amplify creativity. The world’s first cyborg baboon track is here. Are you ready to listen to the mind in motion?

Stream ‘Song v.1.0’ below:

