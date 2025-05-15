John Summit officially drops ‘Silence’ remix on Tomorrowland Music

John Summit’s remix of Delerium’s ‘Silence’ has sent shockwaves through the EDM community.

The awe-inspiring remix, which dropped yesterday on Tomorrowland Music, was first played during John’s festival performances and left fans desperately needing more. Based on these live reactions, John decided to go ahead and officially drop the remix!

On his socials, John shared that the original by Delerium and Sarah McLachlan is one of his favourite tracks of all time. He went on to say; “SILENCE REMIX OUT NOW. the original is one of my all time favs.. a true dance classic and to have the honor of adding my touch to it i don’t take lightly.. the goal was to keep the soul of the original while adding a modern production to give this timeless record more life.. hope u guys dig this one as much as i do 🙏”

The remix is a celestial blend of airy vocals, driving bass and enchanting rhythms. It channels the spirit of classic trance while still holding a contemporary feel.

Stream ‘Silence’ – John Summit Remix below:

