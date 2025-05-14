SoundCloud Addresses Controversy Over AI Usage

Amid growing scrutiny over how tech platforms engage with artificial intelligence, SoundCloud has responded to public concern following the discovery of a controversial clause in its terms of use. The clause, reportedly added in February 2024, suggested that user-uploaded content could be used to “inform, train, develop or serve as input to artificial intelligence or machine intelligence technologies” unless a separate agreement states otherwise — effectively raising alarm among artists and rights advocates.

The backlash gained momentum after Futurism reported on the clause, prompting widespread discussion about AI ethics in creative spaces. In a statement shared with Pitchfork and The Verge, SoundCloud sought to clarify the intent behind the clause, insisting that the platform has never used artist content to train AI models and does not allow scraping or third-party access for that purpose.

According to SoundCloud, the updated language in its terms of service was designed to clarify how AI operates within the platform itself — in use cases such as personalised recommendations, content discovery, fraud detection, and better content identification. It emphasised that tools like Musiio, which was acquired by SoundCloud in 2022, are employed solely for artist discovery and organizational functions, not for developing generative AI.

In an effort to reassure its creator community, SoundCloud pointed to technical safeguards already in place — including a “no AI” tag — and promised that artists retain control over their content. While not completely ruling out future applications of AI, including generative models, the platform stated that any such development would include clear opt-out mechanisms and adhere to licensing agreements and ethical standards.

“Any future application of AI at SoundCloud will be designed to support human artists,” the company stated, adding that it remains committed to transparency and to “open dialogue” as legal and technological landscapes evolve.

As debates over AI and intellectual property continue to unfold, SoundCloud now finds itself at the center of a broader industry reckoning — one where trust, consent, and clarity are becoming just as crucial as innovation.