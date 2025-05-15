GRiZ announces four massive shows in the Bay area this Summer

GRiZ is continuing to ride the wave of unstoppable momentum after his hiatus and announcement of Seven Stars festival.

This time, he announced his RE:CONNECT tour; four shows in the Bay area, namely Chicago and San Francisco with two shows taking place in each city. The lineup features massive acts like Levity, Gramatik, Sippy and Boogie T, as well as support from the rapidly rising Austeria, Steller and Lyny.

The Chicago instalment will take place at the iconic Cow Palace on 7 and 8 November, while the San Francisco edition will take place at the Wintrust Arena on 31 October and 1 November.

Pre-sales are available now, with an added layer of security implemented to the purchasing process. In a story posted on his Instagram page yesterday, GRiZ explained that they want the pre-sale process to be as safe as possible for fans. On his socials he shared; “Chicago!! Bay Area!! Let’s Re:Connect 💜 Two-day passes and single tickets for each city will be available for pre-sale beginning Thursday at 10am local venue time. To ensure tickets go into the hands of fans, we’ll be using unique passcodes for the pre-sale. Sign up for the code now at the link in bio.”

