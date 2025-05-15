Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
EDC announces debut festival in Medellín, Colombia next year
GRiZ announces four massive shows in the Bay area this Summer
John Summit officially drops ‘Silence’ remix on Tomorrowland Music

GRiZ announces four massive shows in the Bay area this Summer

May 15, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
GRiZ / GRiZ Facebook

 GRiZ is continuing to ride the wave of unstoppable momentum after his hiatus and announcement of Seven Stars festival. 

This time, he announced his RE:CONNECT tour; four shows in the Bay area, namely Chicago and San Francisco with two shows taking place in each city. The lineup features massive acts like Levity, Gramatik, Sippy and Boogie T, as well as support from the rapidly rising Austeria, Steller and Lyny

The Chicago instalment will take place at the iconic Cow Palace on 7 and 8 November, while the San Francisco edition will take place at the Wintrust Arena on 31 October and 1 November

Advertisement

Pre-sales are available now, with an added layer of security implemented to the purchasing process. In a story posted on his Instagram page yesterday, GRiZ explained that they want the pre-sale process to be as safe as possible for fans. On his socials he shared; “Chicago!! Bay Area!! Let’s Re:Connect 💜 Two-day passes and single tickets for each city will be available for pre-sale beginning Thursday at 10am local venue time. To ensure tickets go into the hands of fans, we’ll be using unique passcodes for the pre-sale. Sign up for the code now at the link in bio.” 

RE:CONNECT / GRiZ Facebook

Follow GRiZ:

SpotifyInstagramFacebookX

 

May 15, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

EDC announces debut festival in Medellín, Colombia next year

May 15, 2025
Next Post

John Summit officially drops ‘Silence’ remix on Tomorrowland Music

May 15, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You