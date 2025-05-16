Petit Biscuit unveils groundbreaking ‘Movement I’ EP 

Petit Biscuit, the French electronic music prodigy released his breathtaking six-track EP Movement I, on 18 April.

The EP, which deftly blurs the lines between genres, includes a remarkable reimagining of Radiohead’s classic ‘Everything In its Right Place’, featuring vocals from Lizzy Land. Petit Biscuit delicately honors the eerie minimalism of the original, while weaving in his signature cinematic electronica. Lizzy Land’s voice floats like mist over hypnotic beats, transforming the track into something both nostalgic and transcendent.

The rest of the project is equally as moving, and pulses to its own distinct rhythm. From a sensual and cheeky collaboration with Asdek on ‘All Over’, to the emotive club hit ‘Without You’ featuring Surf Mesa and JP Saxe, to the hypnotic atmosphere of ‘The Forest’, which features French YouTube superstar Amixem, Petit Biscuit has made sure to hold nothing back with this offering.

With Movement I, Petit Biscuit proves once again that he’s not just riding the wave of electronic music, he’s intentionally shaping its future. With a long-standing presence in the electronic music scene, Petit Biscuit has garnered over 4 billion streams and counting, as well as 15 platinum certifications for his 2017 breakout track ‘Sunset Lover’.

The Movement series marks the beginning of a new era for the acclaimed artist, and sets the foundation for a prosperous, boundary-descimating future.

