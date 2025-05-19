South African dance luminary THEMBA remixes David Guetta and Sia’s ‘Beautiful People’

The magic of David Guetta and Sia’s empowering anthem ‘Beautiful People’ is far from fading, and now, South African dance pioneer THEMBA is dialing the energy up even higher. THEMBA’s Afro tech remix transforms the euphoric original into a hypnotic, transcendent masterpiece.

THEMBA reimagines the track with tribal shakers, sweeping synths that swirl across your ears, and rich piano flourishes that bring warmth and soul to Sia’s soaring vocals. It’s powerful, emotional, and made for the dancefloor.

The original version is a globally renowned sensation, which has garnered over 88 million streams worldwide, while the music video has over 16 million views. This remix marks another stellar moment in THEMBA’s growing legacy. After teaming up with David’s Jack Back alias in 2024, THEMBA continues to fuse Afro-rooted rhythms with cutting-edge club sounds. From his remix of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s viral ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ to hits like ‘Lucid Dreams’ he’s been lighting up festivals from Red Rocks to Pacha Ibiza. Now, THEMBA’s remix brings a fresh pulse to the track, just in time for summer!

Stream ‘Beautiful People’ – THEMBA remix below:

