Insomniac stays ahead of the curve with 24/7, ad-free streaming app

Insomniac, the powerhouse behind some of the world’s most epic festivals, is turning up the volume on Insomniac Radio. Known for pushing boundaries, they’ve just upgraded their radio app to feature 24/7, ad-free streaming.

The app now features four channels designed for every kind of dance music lover. The channels range from go-to festival anthems, to hard-hitting techno, underground house, bass music, as well as trance and melodic soundscapes.



In addition, the app brings users over 100 artist-led shows from icons like Amelie Lens, Martin Garrix, Illenium and many more, along with 40 exclusive series spotlighting rising stars you’ll soon see on Insomniac stages.

Insomniac Radio also brings you front-row access with live broadcasts from major festivals and club events, plus behind-the-scenes content, artist interviews and replays so you never miss a beat.

Whether you’re chasing euphoric highs or underground vibes, Insomniac’s new radio app is your non-stop passport to the sound of the future. The app can be installed on Android or iOS, you can also stream directly from their website.

